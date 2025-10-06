NHRC Demands Urgent Action Against Cough Syrup Contamination

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken a proactive stance, prompting immediate investigations into allegations of children's deaths linked to contaminated cough syrup. Notices have been sent to the governments of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, urging them to address this grave issue.

The Union health ministry, along with the Drugs Controller General of India, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, and Directorate General of Health Services, has been directed to scrutinize the supply of these spurious drugs. All regional labs are expected to collect samples and conduct thorough tests to identify the source of contamination.

This initiative follows complaints highlighting the terrifying failure in drug safety and regulation, with pleas for accountability from state and central authorities. Urgent measures are sought to prevent future tragedies by ensuring the safety and efficacy of medicines.

(With inputs from agencies.)