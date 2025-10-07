Herbalife India's Liftoff®: Energizing India's Active Lifestyles

Herbalife India, a leader in health and wellness, has unveiled Liftoff®, an innovative effervescent drink designed to boost energy with caffeine. The watermelon-flavored beverage, free from added sugar, targets the growing trend of on-the-go nutrition among Indian consumers.

Introduced to expand Herbalife's presence in India's nutraceutical market, Liftoff® responds to the evolving demand for products that support active lifestyles. Ajay Khanna, Managing Director of Herbalife India, emphasizes the company's commitment to delivering nutrition solutions that empower healthier living.

Liftoff® is formulated with caffeine, Alpinia galanga extract, and essential vitamins, providing a convenient energy source while supporting metabolism and reducing fatigue. As Herbalife continues to evolve, it remains focused on creating science-backed offerings tailored for modern, active consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)