Left Menu

Herbalife India's Liftoff®: Energizing India's Active Lifestyles

Herbalife India has launched Liftoff®, an effervescent drink with caffeine, aiming to support active lifestyles. With zero added sugar and available in watermelon flavor, Liftoff® seeks to meet the growing demand for on-the-go nutrition in India. It features science-backed ingredients like caffeine and Alpinia galanga extract.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-10-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 17:50 IST
Herbalife India's Liftoff®: Energizing India's Active Lifestyles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Herbalife India, a leader in health and wellness, has unveiled Liftoff®, an innovative effervescent drink designed to boost energy with caffeine. The watermelon-flavored beverage, free from added sugar, targets the growing trend of on-the-go nutrition among Indian consumers.

Introduced to expand Herbalife's presence in India's nutraceutical market, Liftoff® responds to the evolving demand for products that support active lifestyles. Ajay Khanna, Managing Director of Herbalife India, emphasizes the company's commitment to delivering nutrition solutions that empower healthier living.

Liftoff® is formulated with caffeine, Alpinia galanga extract, and essential vitamins, providing a convenient energy source while supporting metabolism and reducing fatigue. As Herbalife continues to evolve, it remains focused on creating science-backed offerings tailored for modern, active consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaza Conflict Casualties: Unpacking the Human Cost

Gaza Conflict Casualties: Unpacking the Human Cost

 Global
2
Snow and Rain Create Havoc Across Himachal Pradesh

Snow and Rain Create Havoc Across Himachal Pradesh

 India
3
Protest in Thane Against Attack on Judiciary

Protest in Thane Against Attack on Judiciary

 India
4
Indian Workers Rescued from Oman: Thanks to Swift Government Action

Indian Workers Rescued from Oman: Thanks to Swift Government Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025