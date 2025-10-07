Tragedy in Madhya Pradesh: Contaminated Cough Syrup Claims 20 Young Lives

Madhya Pradesh is facing a tragic situation as 20 children have passed away due to a contaminated cough syrup named Coldrif. Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla confirmed the deaths, highlighting the fatalities linked to toxic contents found in the syrup.

The state has responded with urgency, providing aid to affected families and taking strong actions against those accountable. This includes arresting a doctor, suspending FDA officials, and filing a case against the manufacturing company based in Tamil Nadu.

An intensive investigation led by a Special Investigation Team has been initiated to understand the root causes of this incident. ASHA workers are actively removing the remaining syrup bottles to prevent further tragedies, ensuring community safety through door-to-door checks.

(With inputs from agencies.)