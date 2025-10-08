Global Health Highlights: Noble Achievements, Deal Announcements, and Disease Updates

Gaza hospitals face dire challenges as UNICEF reports newborns sharing oxygen masks due to Israel blocking equipment transfers. Stress and malnutrition among pregnant women contribute to an increase in premature births, linked to ongoing regional conflict.

Scientific advancements in immunology earn U.S. and Japanese researchers the Nobel Prize, potentially revolutionizing autoimmune and cancer therapies. Renowned for their work on immune system tolerance, the laureates' discoveries pave the way for new medical treatments.

In a significant health business move, Qualtrics acquires healthcare research firm Press Ganey for $6.75 billion, while other key developments include leadership reshuffles at Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk layoffs, and significant IPO announcements by Ottobock and MapLight Therapeutics.

