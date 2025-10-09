Left Menu

Trump's Routine Checkup Amid Health Scrutiny

U.S. President Donald Trump will have a routine yearly checkup at Walter Reed medical center this Friday, months after an extensive examination. The visit follows ongoing concerns about his health, particularly regarding swelling in his legs and bruising on his hand, which have been deemed benign by his physician.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 04:47 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 04:47 IST
Donald Trump, the President of the United States, is scheduled for a routine annual checkup at Walter Reed Medical Center this Friday, according to the White House. This comes six months after a comprehensive physical exam.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that Trump's visit will include meetings with U.S. troops and possible discussions in the Middle East concerning a hostage-for-ceasefire deal with Israeli and Hamas negotiators. At 79, Trump's health remains under close scrutiny, especially with ongoing comparisons to his predecessor, Joe Biden.

Photographs recently showed Trump with swollen legs and bruising on his hand. White House physician Sean Barbabella attributed these conditions to benign causes, including chronic venous insufficiency and soft tissue irritation. Despite public concern, the White House emphasizes that Trump's overall health is stable, following previous medical assessments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

