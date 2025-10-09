Kerala Sets New Cough Treatment Guidelines for Children After Concerns Over Safety of Medicinal Syrups
Kerala's health department has released new technical guidelines for treating cough in children following reports of child deaths linked to cough syrups outside the state. A three-member expert panel developed these guidelines, emphasizing strict adherence to quality and safety measures for medicines given to children.
In response to alarming reports of child fatalities related to the consumption of cough syrups elsewhere, Kerala's health department announced new technical guidelines on Thursday. These guidelines are specifically designed to address the treatment of cough in children.
A state-constituted expert panel conducted a thorough investigation, ultimately crafting state-specific regulations based on their findings. The guidelines offer a detailed framework that covers medical management, appropriate dosage, non-pharmacological interventions, and strict safety protocols for medicine distribution.
Health Minister Veena George emphasized the importance of adherence to these guidelines by healthcare professionals and the public, highlighting that the guidelines were created to safeguard the wellbeing of young patients. She noted the necessity for quality assurance and careful prescription practices to prevent future incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
