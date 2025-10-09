Left Menu

Kerala Sets New Cough Treatment Guidelines for Children After Concerns Over Safety of Medicinal Syrups

Kerala's health department has released new technical guidelines for treating cough in children following reports of child deaths linked to cough syrups outside the state. A three-member expert panel developed these guidelines, emphasizing strict adherence to quality and safety measures for medicines given to children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-10-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 20:02 IST
Kerala Sets New Cough Treatment Guidelines for Children After Concerns Over Safety of Medicinal Syrups
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to alarming reports of child fatalities related to the consumption of cough syrups elsewhere, Kerala's health department announced new technical guidelines on Thursday. These guidelines are specifically designed to address the treatment of cough in children.

A state-constituted expert panel conducted a thorough investigation, ultimately crafting state-specific regulations based on their findings. The guidelines offer a detailed framework that covers medical management, appropriate dosage, non-pharmacological interventions, and strict safety protocols for medicine distribution.

Health Minister Veena George emphasized the importance of adherence to these guidelines by healthcare professionals and the public, highlighting that the guidelines were created to safeguard the wellbeing of young patients. She noted the necessity for quality assurance and careful prescription practices to prevent future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Elections Deferred Amid Controversy

Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Elections Deferred Amid Controversy

 India
2
Trump's Middle East Diplomatic Breakthrough: A New Path to Gaza Peace?

Trump's Middle East Diplomatic Breakthrough: A New Path to Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Modi Praises Trump on Gaza Peace Success Amid US-India Strain

Modi Praises Trump on Gaza Peace Success Amid US-India Strain

 India
4
Empowering Tribal Leadership: A New Dawn for Odisha's Villages

Empowering Tribal Leadership: A New Dawn for Odisha's Villages

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025