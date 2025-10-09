Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Child's Life

A tragic incident unfolded on Thursday when a four-year-old child, Shamad, lost his life in a motorcycle accident on the Paniyara-Partawal road. His aunt, Kamarjahan, and 18-year-old brother, Akram, sustained injuries in the collision involving a speeding pickup vehicle.

The accident occurred near Mahadeva Chowk while the family was returning home. The collision left all three critically injured, and despite being rushed to the Community Health Center in Paratawal, Shamad was declared dead upon arrival, according to Station House Officer Ramanuj Yadav.

Due to the severity of their injuries, Kamarjahan and Akram were provided first aid before being transferred to Gorakhpur Medical College for further treatment. Meanwhile, police have seized the pickup truck involved and are conducting further investigations into the incident.