Left Menu

Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Child's Life

A tragic accident on the Paniyara-Partawal road led to the death of a four-year-old boy, Shamad. His aunt and brother, also injured, were hospitalized after their motorcycle was struck by a speeding pickup truck. Police have seized the vehicle and initiated an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maharajganj | Updated: 09-10-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 20:48 IST
Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Child's Life
child
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded on Thursday when a four-year-old child, Shamad, lost his life in a motorcycle accident on the Paniyara-Partawal road. His aunt, Kamarjahan, and 18-year-old brother, Akram, sustained injuries in the collision involving a speeding pickup vehicle.

The accident occurred near Mahadeva Chowk while the family was returning home. The collision left all three critically injured, and despite being rushed to the Community Health Center in Paratawal, Shamad was declared dead upon arrival, according to Station House Officer Ramanuj Yadav.

Due to the severity of their injuries, Kamarjahan and Akram were provided first aid before being transferred to Gorakhpur Medical College for further treatment. Meanwhile, police have seized the pickup truck involved and are conducting further investigations into the incident.

TRENDING

1
Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Elections Deferred Amid Controversy

Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Elections Deferred Amid Controversy

 India
2
Trump's Middle East Diplomatic Breakthrough: A New Path to Gaza Peace?

Trump's Middle East Diplomatic Breakthrough: A New Path to Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Modi Praises Trump on Gaza Peace Success Amid US-India Strain

Modi Praises Trump on Gaza Peace Success Amid US-India Strain

 India
4
Empowering Tribal Leadership: A New Dawn for Odisha's Villages

Empowering Tribal Leadership: A New Dawn for Odisha's Villages

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025