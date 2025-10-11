Outrage in Madhya Pradesh: Demand for Justice after Toxic Cough Syrup Tragedy

The tragic deaths of over 20 children in Madhya Pradesh, linked to a toxic cough syrup, have spurred Congress state chief Jitu Patwari to demand accountability from the state government. Accusing officials of culpable homicide, Patwari has called for the resignation of the health minister and a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident.

According to Patwari, the fatalities, primarily from Chhindwara, resulted from consuming Coldrif cough syrup. Some children required advanced care at hospitals in Nagpur, Maharashtra. Patwari alleged that despite a report from a Nagpur laboratory on September 19 attributing the deaths to contaminated medicine, the health minister failed to act appropriately.

Patwari, citing the urgency of the situation, implored the public to raise their voices against the government's inaction. He announced plans for a one-day fast and demonstrations outside children's hospitals in all districts, stressing that this is not just a political issue but a critical concern for children's lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)