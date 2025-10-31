Scandal at Jharkhand Blood Bank: HIV-Infected Transfusions Spark Outrage

The discovery of HIV-infected blood transfused to five children suffering from thalassemia in West Singhbhum district has sparked a call for a high-level inquiry, as voiced by former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda.

Visiting Sadar Hospital, Koda highlighted the dire state of Jharkhand's blood banks, where licenses remain unrenewed and facilities lack isolation wards for HIV cases. He criticized the administration for inadequate response to the crisis.

The issue attracted broader legislative criticism regarding the lack of implementation of the National Blood Policy, with JD(U) legislator Saryu Roy questioning the responsibility of the health ministry and state secretariat in the oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)