Scandal at Jharkhand Blood Bank: HIV-Infected Transfusions Spark Outrage
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda demands an inquiry into alleged irregularities at a blood bank where HIV-infected blood was transfused into thalassemia-stricken children. Koda criticizes the government's handling and calls for accountability. Legislative voices join in condemning the lapse, citing poor enforcement of blood policy regulations.
The discovery of HIV-infected blood transfused to five children suffering from thalassemia in West Singhbhum district has sparked a call for a high-level inquiry, as voiced by former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda.
Visiting Sadar Hospital, Koda highlighted the dire state of Jharkhand's blood banks, where licenses remain unrenewed and facilities lack isolation wards for HIV cases. He criticized the administration for inadequate response to the crisis.
The issue attracted broader legislative criticism regarding the lack of implementation of the National Blood Policy, with JD(U) legislator Saryu Roy questioning the responsibility of the health ministry and state secretariat in the oversight.
