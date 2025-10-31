Left Menu

Scandal at Jharkhand Blood Bank: HIV-Infected Transfusions Spark Outrage

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda demands an inquiry into alleged irregularities at a blood bank where HIV-infected blood was transfused into thalassemia-stricken children. Koda criticizes the government's handling and calls for accountability. Legislative voices join in condemning the lapse, citing poor enforcement of blood policy regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chaibasa | Updated: 31-10-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 22:11 IST
Scandal at Jharkhand Blood Bank: HIV-Infected Transfusions Spark Outrage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The discovery of HIV-infected blood transfused to five children suffering from thalassemia in West Singhbhum district has sparked a call for a high-level inquiry, as voiced by former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda.

Visiting Sadar Hospital, Koda highlighted the dire state of Jharkhand's blood banks, where licenses remain unrenewed and facilities lack isolation wards for HIV cases. He criticized the administration for inadequate response to the crisis.

The issue attracted broader legislative criticism regarding the lack of implementation of the National Blood Policy, with JD(U) legislator Saryu Roy questioning the responsibility of the health ministry and state secretariat in the oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025