Dengue Threat in Kolkata: Over 1,000 Cases Reported

Dengue cases in Kolkata have surpassed 1,000 by October 26, marking a 226-case increase over last year. Health officials urge vigilance to curb mosquito breeding, as intermittent rain fosters dengue-spreading conditions. Civic bodies face criticism following the death of a four-year-old girl from dengue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-11-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 17:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The number of dengue cases in Kolkata has surged past 1,000, reaching 1,017 by October 26, according to recent data from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

The tally marks an increase of 226 cases from the same period last year. A city health official noted that previously, by October 19, the count was 932. Between October 12 and October 19, an additional 93 cases were recorded, indicating a slight dip in weekly infections.

A tragic case involving the death of a four-year-old girl under the jurisdiction of Bottala Police Station has spotlighted the city's dengue crisis. While the KMC labeled the incident as "unfortunate," opposition parties criticized the handling of the outbreak. Despite awareness efforts, Mayor Firhad Hakim emphasizes vigilance, citing that sporadic rains contribute to mosquito breeding in stagnant water.

(With inputs from agencies.)

