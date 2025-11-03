New Specialty Hospital to Boost Sabarimala Pilgrimage Safety
The Kerala Health Department has announced the construction of an advanced specialty hospital at Nilakkal ahead of the Sabarimala pilgrimage season. The hospital will benefit pilgrims and residents, featuring OP rooms, an emergency department, and ICU. Estimated to cost Rs 6.12 crore, the inauguration is on Tuesday.
The Kerala Health Department has unveiled plans for a specialized hospital in Nilakkal, anticipating a surge in visitors during the Sabarimala pilgrimage season.
Health Minister Veena George emphasized that the state-of-the-art facility would serve both locals and pilgrims.
Estimated at Rs 6.12 crore, the construction is on TDB-allotted land, with the foundation stone set to be laid on Tuesday.
