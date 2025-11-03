New Specialty Hospital to Boost Sabarimala Pilgrimage Safety

The Kerala Health Department has unveiled plans for a specialized hospital in Nilakkal, anticipating a surge in visitors during the Sabarimala pilgrimage season.

Health Minister Veena George emphasized that the state-of-the-art facility would serve both locals and pilgrims.

Estimated at Rs 6.12 crore, the construction is on TDB-allotted land, with the foundation stone set to be laid on Tuesday.

