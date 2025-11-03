Left Menu

BJP Demands Ouster of Jharkhand Health Minister Over Infected Blood Transfusion Incident

The Jharkhand BJP has demanded the removal of Health Minister Irfan Ansari following reports of thalassemia children receiving HIV-infected blood transfusions. Accusations of negligence and corruption have been lobbed at the minister, with calls for a CBI probe and improved regulation of blood banks across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 03-11-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 18:00 IST
Irfan Ansari
  Country:
  India

The Jharkhand unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for the resignation of Health Minister Irfan Ansari after reports surfaced regarding the transfusion of HIV-infected blood to thalassemia patients in the West Singhbhum district, affecting at least five children.

BJP activists organized demonstrations at Sadar hospitals statewide, demanding accountability from the JMM-led government. Notably, Ranchi MLA C P Singh criticised the state's negligence in healthcare, pointing fingers at purported favoritism and financial misconduct within the health department.

Echoing concerns, Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi urged a CBI investigation into the blood transfusion incident and the operational legality of state blood banks, bringing attention to alleged unlicensed operations and malpractices flagged by the central government earlier.

(With inputs from agencies.)

