Psychological Aftermath: Gaza's Mental Health Crisis Post-Truce

Gaza residents are grappling with immense psychological trauma in the aftermath of Israel's extensive military campaign, as highlighted by Palestinian mental health professionals. Ever since the truce last month, mental health issues have surged, a consequence of two years of heavy bombardment and military activity that local health authorities report have claimed over 68,000 lives. Coupled with severe homelessness and hunger, the mental health crisis now affects the entirety of Gaza's 2.3 million population.

The pressing need for psychological services is evident with a significant influx of patients seeking help post-truce, according to Abdallah al-Jamal, head of the Gaza City Mental Health Hospital team. Due to the damaged facility, the team is forced to operate out of a nearby clinic, presenting challenges such as the lack of privacy. Despite these hurdles, Jamal explains that the usual stigma around visiting psychologists has faded, reflecting the dire mental health situation.

With resources severely limited and infrastructure compromised, professionals like Jamal and his colleague struggle to cater to over 100 patients daily. In addition to adult cases, children are exhibiting distressing symptoms like night terrors and bed-wetting. Nivine Abdelhadi of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society highlights that Gazan children are also suffering from shortages of basic necessities. Although a ceasefire was declared on October 10, sporadic violence continues, marking the ongoing toll of the conflict initiated by the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023.

