Left Menu

Dollar Dominates Amid Fed Rate Cut Uncertainty

The dollar reached a three-month high against the euro amid uncertainty about future Federal Reserve rate cuts. While doubts surround a December rate cut, the ongoing U.S. government shutdown limits economic data releases. Meanwhile, other currencies face pressures, with significant interest in central banks' upcoming decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 01:21 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 01:21 IST
Dollar Dominates Amid Fed Rate Cut Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar surged to a three-month high against the euro on Monday, continuing its upward trend from last week. Investors are expressing uncertainty about the Federal Reserve's next moves on interest rates, following Chair Jerome Powell's suggestion that further rate cuts this year may not occur without clearer economic indicators.

Due to the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, economic data is scarce, leaving investors reliant on non-government sources like ADP employment reports. The Federal Reserve faces internal debates on interest rate outlooks, with Fed Governor Stephen Miran advocating deeper cuts and Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee expressing caution due to inflation concerns.

While the euro and yen falter against the dollar, the pound also faces challenges as the Bank of England is expected to discuss possible rate cuts. As these dynamics unfold, the global economic picture remains complex, drawing attention to upcoming central bank meetings and policy statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025