Tamil Nadu's 'Herbal' Hookah Debate: Health Advocates Sound Alarm
The Tamil Nadu People's Forum for Tobacco Control (TNPFTC) is urging the government to uphold a 2023 ban on hookah bars, including those claiming to offer 'herbal' hookah, citing challenges in enforcement and public health risks. Recent court judgments suggest a potential revision in regulations.
The Tamil Nadu People's Forum for Tobacco Control (TNPFTC) has raised concerns over potential changes to a statewide ban on hookah bars, arguing that even 'herbal' hookah poses health risks and is difficult to regulate.
Recent judgments from the Madras High Court imply that if hookah bar owners can verify their products are tobacco-free and nicotine-free, they may be allowed to operate, prompting fears of increased enforcement burdens.
TNPFTC spokesperson S Cyril Alexander warned that framing a standard operating procedure (SOP) for 'herbal' hookah could weaken the ban's impact, emphasizing the risk such products pose to public health and youth in particular.
