Tamil Nadu's 'Herbal' Hookah Debate: Health Advocates Sound Alarm

The Tamil Nadu People's Forum for Tobacco Control (TNPFTC) has raised concerns over potential changes to a statewide ban on hookah bars, arguing that even 'herbal' hookah poses health risks and is difficult to regulate.

Recent judgments from the Madras High Court imply that if hookah bar owners can verify their products are tobacco-free and nicotine-free, they may be allowed to operate, prompting fears of increased enforcement burdens.

TNPFTC spokesperson S Cyril Alexander warned that framing a standard operating procedure (SOP) for 'herbal' hookah could weaken the ban's impact, emphasizing the risk such products pose to public health and youth in particular.

(With inputs from agencies.)