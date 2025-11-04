Left Menu

Revolutionary Endoscopic Procedure Transforms Life of Woman with Spina Bifida

A 32-year-old woman with Spina bifida underwent a groundbreaking non-surgical procedure in Hyderabad, enabling her to manage her bowel movements independently for the first time. This innovative medical intervention involved a gastrostomy tube to improve her life quality, marking a significant milestone in treating bowel disabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 04-11-2025 11:46 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 11:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a groundbreaking medical achievement, a 32-year-old woman with Spina bifida in Hyderabad has experienced a life-changing medical procedure. Spina bifida, a condition where the spine and spinal cord do not fully form, severely affected her lower body functions, including bowel control.

Despite being wheelchair-bound and reliant on her family's daily assistance for bowel movements, a visit to Ankura Hospital for Women and Children presented a novel endoscopic solution. This innovative approach involved the insertion of a gastrostomy tube, allowing independent bowel management without surgery or significant pain.

Led by Dr. Parijat Ram Tripathi, this procedure marks a first in India and has profoundly enhanced the woman's quality of life, offering promise to many others suffering from similar conditions. With its success, her family now enjoys new-found freedom, illustrating the potential of minimally invasive medical advancements.

