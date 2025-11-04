Left Menu

Britain Enforces Nationwide Bird Housing to Combat Avian Flu

The UK has mandated housing for birds throughout England to curb bird flu's spread, after early season outbreaks. Commercial poultry units in North Yorkshire, Devon, and East Sussex are affected. This move aims to prevent a crisis like those in the past, which led to widespread culling and increased food prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-11-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 17:58 IST
Britain Enforces Nationwide Bird Housing to Combat Avian Flu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In an unprecedented move, Britain announced a compulsory bird housing measure across England starting Thursday, as a strategy against the escalating bird flu epidemic. The virus is proliferating throughout Europe, triggering the highest number of country reports in over a decade and sparking fears of a recurrence of massive bird culling and spiked food costs.

Recent outbreaks at poultry sites in North Yorkshire and Devon, along with a third case in East Sussex, were confirmed this Monday, bringing the UK's total to 23 episodes since the 2025/26 season kicked off on October 1. Out of these, 19 outbreaks occurred in England alone.

Exempt from the housing mandate are keepers with fewer than 50 birds, provided their produce is solely for personal consumption. The virus mainly spreads via wild birds during autumnal migration. Although human risk remains low, the World Health Organization stresses the need for vigilance due to the virus's expanding reach to mammals.

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025