Trump Administration's Billion-Dollar Pivot Away from Offshore Wind

The Trump administration has agreed to pay one billion USD to the French energy company TotalEnergies to cancel two leases for offshore wind projects in the United States, as part of a wider effort to curb renewable energy initiatives. The canceled leases cover projects off the coasts of North Carolina and New York.

Despite numerous court challenges overturning previous attempts to stop offshore wind construction, President Trump has continued to push for fossil fuel dominance, citing its potential for lowering costs and maintaining US leadership in artificial intelligence. TotalEnergies now plans to use the refunded fees to develop fossil fuel projects, such as a liquefied natural gas plant in Texas.

While the Interior Department praised the agreement as innovative, environmental groups slammed it as undermining clean energy efforts. Lawmakers like New York Gov. Kathy Hochul have criticized the use of taxpayer dollars as inappropriate, while the Biden administration seeks to expand offshore wind in the face of rising natural gas prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)