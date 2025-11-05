Left Menu

Ventilator Crisis: Kerala's SAT Hospital Under Scrutiny

The State Human Rights Commission of Kerala has launched an investigation into non-functioning ventilators at the SAT Hospital. Justice Alexander Thomas directed a senior medical officer to inspect and report on the issue within a month. Steps to repair or replace faulty ventilators are mandated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-11-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 23:07 IST
The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) in Kerala has intervened following allegations of non-functioning ventilators at the Sree Avittom Thirunal (SAT) Hospital. SHRC Chairperson, Justice Alexander Thomas, ordered an investigation after the claims emerged from a media report.

A senior officer, not below the rank of Deputy Director of Medical Education, has been tasked with examining the functionality of ventilators, especially in the pediatric surgery and neonatal departments. If found faulty, immediate actions are demanded for repair or replacement.

The commission requires an investigation report within a month. Additionally, the SAT Hospital Superintendent and Health Department's Additional Chief Secretary have been asked to separately report back on actions taken to resolve the issue, including the procurement of new ventilators.

