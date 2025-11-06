Left Menu

Guntur College Food Poisoning Scare Sparks Investigation

An investigation has been launched in Guntur district after a food poisoning incident at a private college. The district administration, led by District Collector A Thameem Ansariya, is examining compliance with food safety standards. Officials are probing possible causes and have collected samples for analysis.

In Guntur district, an alarming food poisoning incident at a private college has compelled the district administration to initiate an intensive inquiry, according to official sources on Thursday.

District Collector A Thameem Ansariya has commissioned a committee to thoroughly investigate the situation and provide a comprehensive report on the case. The probe focuses on compliance with Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) norms, covering critical aspects like grocery storage, food preparation procedures, sanitation standards, and the quality of water used on campus.

Sub-Collector V Sanjana Simha revealed that roughly 6,000 students rely on the college's mess facilities daily, with approximately 50 displaying food poisoning symptoms since October 29. Concerns have arisen over previously reported issues with food quality, leading to past student protests. The administration has reportedly ceased purchasing poultry from regular vendors as a precautionary measure.

