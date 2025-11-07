Left Menu

SOUKYA Expands: A New Era in Integrative Healthcare

SOUKYA International Holistic Health Centre is expanding with a new 100-bed AYUSH hospital near Bengaluru. The project, costing ₹125 crore, aims to provide integrative healthcare accessible to all. It blends modern medical science with traditional practices, setting India as a hub for global wellness tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 07-11-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 15:58 IST
SOUKYA Expands: A New Era in Integrative Healthcare
  • Country:
  • India

SOUKYA International Holistic Health Centre, a leader in holistic therapy, is expanding its operations near Bengaluru with a new 100-bedded AYUSH hospital. This project, projected at ₹125 crore, will make integrative healthcare more accessible by blending contemporary medical practices with traditional therapies.

This initiative is timely, given the significant growth in India's AYUSH industry, which is expected to reach US$ 200 billion by 2030. The hospital aims to capitalize on the rising wellness tourism sector, with the Ministry of AYUSH increasing its budget by 14.2% to ₹3,992.9 crore to support such ventures.

The hospital's construction will begin soon, with a phased approach to expand its facilities and services. This development underscores SOUKYA's commitment to providing comprehensive, patient-focused care that integrates various modalities like Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Naturopathy, and more, supported by preventive and complementary practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Barcelona's Camp Nou Facelift: A New Era in Football

Barcelona's Camp Nou Facelift: A New Era in Football

 Spain
2
150 Years of 'Vande Mataram': A Call to Reawaken National Consciousness

150 Years of 'Vande Mataram': A Call to Reawaken National Consciousness

 India
3
Defensive Moves: Balancing Security and Ecology in the Himalayas

Defensive Moves: Balancing Security and Ecology in the Himalayas

 India
4
Nykaa's Stellar Q2: Multifold Profit Growth and Expanding Horizons

Nykaa's Stellar Q2: Multifold Profit Growth and Expanding Horizons

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025