SOUKYA Expands: A New Era in Integrative Healthcare

SOUKYA International Holistic Health Centre, a leader in holistic therapy, is expanding its operations near Bengaluru with a new 100-bedded AYUSH hospital. This project, projected at ₹125 crore, will make integrative healthcare more accessible by blending contemporary medical practices with traditional therapies.

This initiative is timely, given the significant growth in India's AYUSH industry, which is expected to reach US$ 200 billion by 2030. The hospital aims to capitalize on the rising wellness tourism sector, with the Ministry of AYUSH increasing its budget by 14.2% to ₹3,992.9 crore to support such ventures.

The hospital's construction will begin soon, with a phased approach to expand its facilities and services. This development underscores SOUKYA's commitment to providing comprehensive, patient-focused care that integrates various modalities like Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Naturopathy, and more, supported by preventive and complementary practices.

