Left Menu

Apollo 24|7 Partners with L’Oréal to Launch La Roche-Posay in India

Apollo 24|7 and L’Oréal have announced a collaboration to bring the skincare brand La Roche-Posay to India. This partnership expands access to La Roche-Posay through Apollo's expansive online and offline networks. The collaboration strengthens Apollo’s premium global derma offerings and further enhances advanced skincare solutions in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 13:04 IST
Apollo 24|7 Partners with L’Oréal to Launch La Roche-Posay in India
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant collaboration aimed at expanding access to premium skincare solutions, Apollo 24|7 has teamed up with cosmetics giant L'Oréal to introduce La Roche-Posay's range of products in India.

The partnership ensures that Indian consumers can purchase La Roche-Posay's scientifically-backed products through Apollo's extensive network, which includes both online and offline channels.

Apollo HealthCo CEO Madhivanan Balakrishnan noted that this move aligns with the company's mission to deliver top-notch healthcare and wellness solutions across India, while L'Oréal's Rami Itani highlighted the shared commitment to bringing advanced dermatological innovations to Indian patients.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rossell Techsys Aims High with Rs 300 Crore Fundraising Proposal

Rossell Techsys Aims High with Rs 300 Crore Fundraising Proposal

 India
2
Azharuddin Takes Charge as Minister Amid Political Speculations

Azharuddin Takes Charge as Minister Amid Political Speculations

 India
3
BatchMaster's Future-Ready AI-Powered ERP Leap

BatchMaster's Future-Ready AI-Powered ERP Leap

 United States
4
Novo Nordisk's Withdrawal: A Turning Point in Obesity Drug Market

Novo Nordisk's Withdrawal: A Turning Point in Obesity Drug Market

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025