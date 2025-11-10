Apollo 24|7 Partners with L’Oréal to Launch La Roche-Posay in India
Apollo 24|7 and L’Oréal have announced a collaboration to bring the skincare brand La Roche-Posay to India. This partnership expands access to La Roche-Posay through Apollo's expansive online and offline networks. The collaboration strengthens Apollo’s premium global derma offerings and further enhances advanced skincare solutions in India.
In a significant collaboration aimed at expanding access to premium skincare solutions, Apollo 24|7 has teamed up with cosmetics giant L'Oréal to introduce La Roche-Posay's range of products in India.
The partnership ensures that Indian consumers can purchase La Roche-Posay's scientifically-backed products through Apollo's extensive network, which includes both online and offline channels.
Apollo HealthCo CEO Madhivanan Balakrishnan noted that this move aligns with the company's mission to deliver top-notch healthcare and wellness solutions across India, while L'Oréal's Rami Itani highlighted the shared commitment to bringing advanced dermatological innovations to Indian patients.
(With inputs from agencies.)
