Timely Intervention Averts Implant Failure in Cancer Survivor
A 36-year-old woman, Sarita, who survived a rare femur tumour, avoided a major implant failure due to early diagnosis and timely intervention. Dr. Simon Thomas of Max Super Speciality Hospital managed to perform a limited revision surgery, preserving bone integrity and ensuring Sarita regained mobility pain-free.
- Country:
- India
In a remarkable case of medical foresight, early diagnosis and strategic intervention have prevented a major implant failure for Sarita, a cancer survivor from New Delhi.
The 36-year-old had previously battled a rare giant cell tumour of the femur and underwent surgery in 2015. Despite initial success, signs of implant wear triggered alarms during a recent routine follow-up.
Dr. Simon Thomas, a senior orthopaedic expert at Max Super Speciality Hospital, intervened timely with a limited revision surgery, replacing the damaged femoral head with a dual mobility implant. The approach preserved the bone and restored Sarita's pain-free mobility swiftly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- implant
- diagnosis
- intervention
- femur
- tumour
- surgery
- revision
- prosthesis
- bone
- health
ALSO READ
Akhilesh Yadav Accuses Poll Panel of Irregularities in UP Voter Roll Revision
Supreme Court Evaluates Controversial Election Commission's India-Wide Voter Roll Revision
Mamata Banerjee Slams Electoral Roll Revision as 'Votebandi'
Suharto's Hero Status: Controversy and Historical Revisionism in Indonesia
Mamata Banerjee Condemns 'Votebandi': Calls for Halting Electoral Roll Revision