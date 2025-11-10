Timely Intervention Averts Implant Failure in Cancer Survivor

In a remarkable case of medical foresight, early diagnosis and strategic intervention have prevented a major implant failure for Sarita, a cancer survivor from New Delhi.

The 36-year-old had previously battled a rare giant cell tumour of the femur and underwent surgery in 2015. Despite initial success, signs of implant wear triggered alarms during a recent routine follow-up.

Dr. Simon Thomas, a senior orthopaedic expert at Max Super Speciality Hospital, intervened timely with a limited revision surgery, replacing the damaged femoral head with a dual mobility implant. The approach preserved the bone and restored Sarita's pain-free mobility swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)