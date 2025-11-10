Left Menu

Timely Intervention Averts Implant Failure in Cancer Survivor

A 36-year-old woman, Sarita, who survived a rare femur tumour, avoided a major implant failure due to early diagnosis and timely intervention. Dr. Simon Thomas of Max Super Speciality Hospital managed to perform a limited revision surgery, preserving bone integrity and ensuring Sarita regained mobility pain-free.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 20:55 IST
In a remarkable case of medical foresight, early diagnosis and strategic intervention have prevented a major implant failure for Sarita, a cancer survivor from New Delhi.

The 36-year-old had previously battled a rare giant cell tumour of the femur and underwent surgery in 2015. Despite initial success, signs of implant wear triggered alarms during a recent routine follow-up.

Dr. Simon Thomas, a senior orthopaedic expert at Max Super Speciality Hospital, intervened timely with a limited revision surgery, replacing the damaged femoral head with a dual mobility implant. The approach preserved the bone and restored Sarita's pain-free mobility swiftly.

