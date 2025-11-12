NTPC's Healthcare Push: Lifesaving ICU and TB Support in Assam

State-run power major NTPC has taken significant steps to improve healthcare in Assam by signing two crucial agreements. These initiatives, part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) goals, focus on enhancing treatment facilities and supporting TB patients in the region.

The first project comprises a six-bed burn ICU at Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital. This unit, expected to be completed within a year, will be equipped with advanced life-support systems and essential medical equipment, enhancing the hospital's capacity to treat severe burn cases.

The second initiative offers nutritional support to 200 TB patients in the district. Under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, NTPC plans to provide these patients with monthly food and protein supplements for six months, aiding in their recovery process.