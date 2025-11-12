Left Menu

Tragic Bus Crash in Peru: 37 Dead in Arequipa Ravine Plunge

A devastating bus accident in Peru's Arequipa region resulted in 37 fatalities and numerous injuries. The bus, operated by Llamosas, veered into a ravine after colliding with a van. Local authorities report significant casualties, including children, with ongoing treatments for the injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 22:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic incident in the mountainous Arequipa region of southern Peru, a bus plummeted into a ravine, leaving at least 37 people dead and dozens injured, according to local officials on Wednesday. Firefighters at the scene reported 36 fatalities at the site, while one more succumbed to injuries at a hospital.

This accident ranks as one of the deadliest in recent memory in Latin America and marks a significant loss of life in Peru's travel history. The injured list, as shared by authorities, included an eight-month-old baby and two other children. Efforts continue to identify and treat those impacted.

The incident occurred as the Llamosas-operated bus was heading from Chala to Arequipa when it collided with a van, causing it to plunge into a ravine approximately 200 meters deep. Photos show the bus lying overturned amid debris. The Arequipa government confirmed 26 individuals are receiving medical care, with three in critical condition.

