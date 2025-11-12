Tragic Bus Crash in Peru: 37 Dead in Arequipa Ravine Plunge

In a tragic incident in the mountainous Arequipa region of southern Peru, a bus plummeted into a ravine, leaving at least 37 people dead and dozens injured, according to local officials on Wednesday. Firefighters at the scene reported 36 fatalities at the site, while one more succumbed to injuries at a hospital.

This accident ranks as one of the deadliest in recent memory in Latin America and marks a significant loss of life in Peru's travel history. The injured list, as shared by authorities, included an eight-month-old baby and two other children. Efforts continue to identify and treat those impacted.

The incident occurred as the Llamosas-operated bus was heading from Chala to Arequipa when it collided with a van, causing it to plunge into a ravine approximately 200 meters deep. Photos show the bus lying overturned amid debris. The Arequipa government confirmed 26 individuals are receiving medical care, with three in critical condition.