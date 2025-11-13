Left Menu

KEM Hospital Promises Enhanced Patient Services in Two Weeks

Significant enhancements in patient services at Mumbai's KEM Hospital will materialize within two weeks, including new registration counters and partnerships with private MRI centers. This assurance, confirmed during a meeting led by Maharashtra's Mangal Prabhat Lodha, follows feedback on service issues aimed at enhancing overall patient experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-11-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 15:14 IST
KEM Hospital Promises Enhanced Patient Services in Two Weeks
  • Country:
  • India

Significant improvements are set to enhance patient services at KEM Hospital in Mumbai, as municipal officials commit to major developments within the coming fortnight. These include the installation of ten new registration counters and the empanelment of private MRI centers at rates approved by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

KEM Hospital, a century-old establishment, is one of Mumbai's largest medical facilities, serving thousands daily from the city and beyond. The assurance of improved services arose during a joint review meeting at the BMC headquarters, led by Maharashtra cabinet member Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Mumbai BJP president Amit Satam. The meeting followed a recent inspection visit by Lodha to the hospital.

According to a release from Lodha's office, officials vowed to float a tender allowing patients to undergo MRI scans at private centers until KEM Hospital's equipment is fixed. This initiative aims to cut the waiting period for MRIs, currently stretching up to six months. In response to patient complaints, plans include establishing a vigilance committee to monitor grievances and service delivery under Lodha's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Family Incident in Chhattisgarh Village

Tragic Family Incident in Chhattisgarh Village

 India
2
Signs of Reconciliation: France-Algeria Diplomatic Efforts

Signs of Reconciliation: France-Algeria Diplomatic Efforts

 Global
3
Unity Against Terror: Shahi Imam Stands Firm

Unity Against Terror: Shahi Imam Stands Firm

 India
4
Emerging Markets Rally Amid U.S. Legislation and South African Optimism

Emerging Markets Rally Amid U.S. Legislation and South African Optimism

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025