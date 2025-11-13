KEM Hospital Promises Enhanced Patient Services in Two Weeks

Significant improvements are set to enhance patient services at KEM Hospital in Mumbai, as municipal officials commit to major developments within the coming fortnight. These include the installation of ten new registration counters and the empanelment of private MRI centers at rates approved by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

KEM Hospital, a century-old establishment, is one of Mumbai's largest medical facilities, serving thousands daily from the city and beyond. The assurance of improved services arose during a joint review meeting at the BMC headquarters, led by Maharashtra cabinet member Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Mumbai BJP president Amit Satam. The meeting followed a recent inspection visit by Lodha to the hospital.

According to a release from Lodha's office, officials vowed to float a tender allowing patients to undergo MRI scans at private centers until KEM Hospital's equipment is fixed. This initiative aims to cut the waiting period for MRIs, currently stretching up to six months. In response to patient complaints, plans include establishing a vigilance committee to monitor grievances and service delivery under Lodha's leadership.

