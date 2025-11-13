Rajasthan Government Bans Private Practice for Medical College Heads
The Rajasthan government has prohibited principals and administrators of state-run medical colleges and hospitals from engaging in private practice. This initiative aims to enhance efficiency in healthcare administration. New rules mandate full-time involvement with limited academic duties, ensuring better oversight and service delivery in the state's medical institutions.
In an effort to bolster the efficiency of healthcare services, the Rajasthan government has issued new directives prohibiting principals, controllers, and superintendents of state-run medical colleges and hospitals from practicing privately.
The policy, announced by Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar, seeks to ensure that these officials focus entirely on their roles in government institutions.
Medical Education Secretary Ambrish Kumar emphasized that only eligible teachers following National Medical Commission guidelines may apply for leadership positions through a rigorous selection process, aiming to maintain high standards of administration in the state's medical colleges.
