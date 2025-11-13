Rajasthan Government Bans Private Practice for Medical College Heads

In an effort to bolster the efficiency of healthcare services, the Rajasthan government has issued new directives prohibiting principals, controllers, and superintendents of state-run medical colleges and hospitals from practicing privately.

The policy, announced by Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar, seeks to ensure that these officials focus entirely on their roles in government institutions.

Medical Education Secretary Ambrish Kumar emphasized that only eligible teachers following National Medical Commission guidelines may apply for leadership positions through a rigorous selection process, aiming to maintain high standards of administration in the state's medical colleges.

(With inputs from agencies.)