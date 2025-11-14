Left Menu

Undercover Tactics and Prosecutions: The Plight of Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia

Two elderly Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia have been jailed based on evidence from an informant who infiltrated their meetings. Since being banned in 2017 as an extremist organization, Russia has prosecuted nearly 900 members. This growing issue highlights the controversial prosecution methods involving undercover agents and deceptive testimonies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 14:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a controversial move, two elderly Jehovah's Witnesses, aged 74, have been sentenced to jail in Russia. This decision stems from testimony collected by a covert operative who secretly attended their meetings, according to Jarrod Lopes, a spokesman for the faith.

Since 2017, when Russia imposed a ban on Jehovah's Witnesses labeling them as an extremist organization, the crackdown has widened. Lopes reports nearly 900 members have faced prosecution in Russia and areas like Crimea, dominated by the Russian Orthodox Church under President Vladimir Putin's influence.

The convictions, including the recent sentences of Valeriy Knyazev and Indus Talipov, highlight a troubling trend. They were based on covert evidence from an FSB-linked informant, part of a broader surveillance network, who deceived the religious group by feigning interest before providing misleading testimonies to authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

