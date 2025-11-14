In a controversial move, two elderly Jehovah's Witnesses, aged 74, have been sentenced to jail in Russia. This decision stems from testimony collected by a covert operative who secretly attended their meetings, according to Jarrod Lopes, a spokesman for the faith.

Since 2017, when Russia imposed a ban on Jehovah's Witnesses labeling them as an extremist organization, the crackdown has widened. Lopes reports nearly 900 members have faced prosecution in Russia and areas like Crimea, dominated by the Russian Orthodox Church under President Vladimir Putin's influence.

The convictions, including the recent sentences of Valeriy Knyazev and Indus Talipov, highlight a troubling trend. They were based on covert evidence from an FSB-linked informant, part of a broader surveillance network, who deceived the religious group by feigning interest before providing misleading testimonies to authorities.

