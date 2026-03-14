Tragedy in Jamtara: Family Found Dead in Well Raises Questions

In a tragic incident in Jamtara district of Jharkhand, the bodies of a father and his two children were found in a well on Saturday, according to police sources.

The deceased were identified as Laxman Murmu, 50, originally from Murgthali village in Birbhum, West Bengal, along with his seven-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son. Their bodies were discovered at Mudaberia Ashram within the Bagdehri police jurisdiction.

According to Major Kumar, SDPO of Nala, the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. The man had remarried after his first wife's demise, prompting police to launch a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)