Tragedy in Jamtara: Family Found Dead in Well Raises Questions
A man and his two children from West Bengal were found dead in a well in Jamtara, Jharkhand. Identified as Laxman Murmu from Birbhum district, he had remarried after his first wife's death. Police have recovered the bodies and initiated a detailed investigation into the incident.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident in Jamtara district of Jharkhand, the bodies of a father and his two children were found in a well on Saturday, according to police sources.
The deceased were identified as Laxman Murmu, 50, originally from Murgthali village in Birbhum, West Bengal, along with his seven-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son. Their bodies were discovered at Mudaberia Ashram within the Bagdehri police jurisdiction.
According to Major Kumar, SDPO of Nala, the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. The man had remarried after his first wife's demise, prompting police to launch a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragedy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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