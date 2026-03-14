Oil Tensions Rise as U.S. Threatens Iran’s Kharg Island

President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Iran, threatening to strike its crucial Kharg Island oil hub if attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz continue. This ultimatum has the potential to disrupt already volatile oil markets.

While Trump initially claimed that the U.S. had struck military targets on the island, Kharg's oil infrastructure remains intact. Nevertheless, he warned of immediate action should any interference occur with shipping lanes.

The confrontation, now entering its third week, has seen Iran launch numerous missiles and drones, heightening the regional conflict. Both sides are engaging in aggressive posturing, with potential global implications for energy and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)