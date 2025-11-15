WHO Warns Climate Crisis Now a Global Health Emergency in New COP30 Report

A new special report released jointly by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Government of Brazil — the hosts of COP30 — delivers a stark warning: climate change is already driving a global health emergency, placing millions at risk and pushing health systems toward collapse. The COP30 Special Report on Health and Climate Change: Delivering the Belém Health Action Plan outlines how rising temperatures, extreme weather, and environmental degradation are directly threatening human health on an unprecedented scale.

Unveiled on COP30’s dedicated Health Day, the report reinforces that the mounting health impacts of climate change are not a future scenario, but an unfolding crisis affecting communities today. More than 540,000 people die from extreme heat annually, and one in twelve hospitals worldwide faces the risk of climate-related disruptions or shutdowns.

A Crisis Intensifying as Temperatures Rise

With the global temperature now exceeding 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, climate-linked health impacts are accelerating. According to the report, 3.3 to 3.6 billion people already live in highly climate-vulnerable regions—areas experiencing extreme heat, flooding, drought, vector-borne diseases, and food insecurity.

Hospitals and clinics are becoming increasingly vulnerable, with a 41% higher risk of damage from extreme weather today than in 1990. These pressures underscore a central message: health systems must be strengthened urgently to withstand more frequent and severe climate shocks.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, stressed the immediacy of the threats. “The climate crisis is a health crisis — not in the distant future, but here and now,” he said. “This report provides evidence on the impact of climate change on individuals and health systems, and real-world examples of what countries can do to protect health.”

Health Systems Under Strain—and Contributing to Emissions

Without rapid global decarbonization, the number of climate-threatened health facilities could double by mid-century, risking the lives of millions who depend on timely care during disasters.

The health sector is also part of the problem: responsible for roughly 5% of global greenhouse gas emissions, it must undertake a rapid shift toward low-carbon, climate-resilient operations.

Yet, current adaptation planning remains dangerously inadequate. Only 54% of national health adaptation strategies assess risks to health facilities. Even more concerning, fewer than 30% consider income-related vulnerabilities, 20% include gender considerations, and less than 1% account for people with disabilities—despite these groups being disproportionately affected by climate threats.

Investment in Adaptation: A High-Return Strategy

Professor Nick Watts, Chair of the Expert Advisory Group, emphasised that targeted adaptation could save countless lives. “Allocating just 7% of adaptation finance to health would safeguard billions of people,” he said. These investments would ensure hospitals remain functioning during climate shocks—precisely when they are needed most.

There has been measurable progress: from 2015 to 2023, the number of countries with Multi-Hazard Early Warning Systems (MHEWS) doubled to 101, covering nearly two-thirds of the global population. But major gaps remain, especially in vulnerable regions. Only 46% of Least Developed Countries and 39% of Small Island Developing States currently maintain effective warning systems.

The Belém Health Action Plan: A Blueprint for Protection

The core message of the COP30 special report is unequivocal: the world has enough evidence to act immediately. It outlines practical, cost-effective measures for each pillar of the Belém Health Action Plan, including strengthening infrastructure, safeguarding health workers, reducing emissions, and improving climate-resilient supply chains.

However, the authors caution that adaptation will fail without addressing structural health inequities — disparities that leave poor, marginalized, and high-risk populations most exposed.

The report calls on governments to:

Embed health-focused targets within Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and National Adaptation Plans (NAPs).

Channel financial savings from decarbonization toward health adaptation and workforce strengthening.

Upgrade infrastructure to ensure essential services remain operational during climate disasters.

Invest in local knowledge systems and empower communities to co-design climate-health responses.

Companion Report Highlights Community Participation

Alongside the technical analysis, Brazil has released a companion document: Social Participation, Climate and Health: A Special Report to Support Implementation of the Belém Health Action Plan. This report highlights the importance of community engagement and inclusive governance, noting that climate impacts disproportionately harm vulnerable and historically marginalized populations—including Indigenous communities, women, low-income families, and people with disabilities.

Effective climate-health policy, the report argues, requires the full participation of these groups in planning, implementation, and monitoring efforts.

Brazil’s Minister of Health, Dr Alexandre Padilha, emphasised the urgency: “Recent tragedies show that now is the time to implement policies that address the impacts of climate change on health. The Belém Health Action Plan offers countries the tools they need to turn scientific evidence into concrete action.”

A Turning Point for Global Climate and Health Policy

As COP30 unfolds, the two reports collectively provide a comprehensive roadmap: one focused on evidence and implementation, the other on participation and equity. Together, they mark a critical step toward embedding health considerations at the heart of global climate action.

The message from health leaders is clear: protecting lives requires immediate, coordinated, and sustained action—before climate change pushes even more health systems to the brink.