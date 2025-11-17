myUpchar Raises Funding to Build India's First Digital Hospital

India's leading digital health platform, myUpchar, has successfully raised a new round of funding, led by Sunil Sundaram, founder of Torrins.com. The capital injection will fuel the company's shift toward becoming a comprehensive digital hospital.

Founded in 2016, myUpchar has already established itself as a major player, offering multilingual health resources that reach over 40 million monthly users. With 2 billion lifetime views on health information, the platform leverages AI and Ayurveda to enhance user experiences.

myUpchar plans to expand micro-apps targeting lifestyle conditions, develop AI-driven health recommendation systems, and engage tier-1 consumers with wellness offerings. The initiative reflects a strategic move to integrate Ayurveda, modern medicine, and personalized AI-driven care.

(With inputs from agencies.)