Left Menu

myUpchar Raises Funding to Build India's First Digital Hospital

India’s largest digital health platform, myUpchar, has secured new funding led by Sunil Sundaram. Founded in 2016, myUpchar aims to transform into a full-stack digital care ecosystem by expanding micro-apps, AI-driven health systems, and deepening consumer engagement within the Indian healthcare sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 17:52 IST
myUpchar Raises Funding to Build India's First Digital Hospital
  • Country:
  • India

India's leading digital health platform, myUpchar, has successfully raised a new round of funding, led by Sunil Sundaram, founder of Torrins.com. The capital injection will fuel the company's shift toward becoming a comprehensive digital hospital.

Founded in 2016, myUpchar has already established itself as a major player, offering multilingual health resources that reach over 40 million monthly users. With 2 billion lifetime views on health information, the platform leverages AI and Ayurveda to enhance user experiences.

myUpchar plans to expand micro-apps targeting lifestyle conditions, develop AI-driven health recommendation systems, and engage tier-1 consumers with wellness offerings. The initiative reflects a strategic move to integrate Ayurveda, modern medicine, and personalized AI-driven care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Malegaon: Community Demands Justice for Young Victim

Tragedy in Malegaon: Community Demands Justice for Young Victim

 India
2
Turmoil in Bangladesh: Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina Sentenced to Death

Turmoil in Bangladesh: Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina Sentenced to Death

 India
3
Tanzania's Cabinet Reshuffle: New Finance Minister Amid Political Turmoil

Tanzania's Cabinet Reshuffle: New Finance Minister Amid Political Turmoil

 Global
4
Delhi Police Crackdown: Two Arrested for CSAM Offenses

Delhi Police Crackdown: Two Arrested for CSAM Offenses

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025