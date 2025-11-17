myUpchar Raises Funding to Build India's First Digital Hospital
India’s largest digital health platform, myUpchar, has secured new funding led by Sunil Sundaram. Founded in 2016, myUpchar aims to transform into a full-stack digital care ecosystem by expanding micro-apps, AI-driven health systems, and deepening consumer engagement within the Indian healthcare sector.
India's leading digital health platform, myUpchar, has successfully raised a new round of funding, led by Sunil Sundaram, founder of Torrins.com. The capital injection will fuel the company's shift toward becoming a comprehensive digital hospital.
Founded in 2016, myUpchar has already established itself as a major player, offering multilingual health resources that reach over 40 million monthly users. With 2 billion lifetime views on health information, the platform leverages AI and Ayurveda to enhance user experiences.
myUpchar plans to expand micro-apps targeting lifestyle conditions, develop AI-driven health recommendation systems, and engage tier-1 consumers with wellness offerings. The initiative reflects a strategic move to integrate Ayurveda, modern medicine, and personalized AI-driven care.
