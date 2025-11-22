Inclusive Healthcare: Jharkhand Leads with Special OPD for Transgender Community
The Jharkhand health department has initiated special OPD services for transgender individuals in medical institutions across the state. Doctors, nurses, and staff will receive sensitivity training. Health Minister Irfan Ansari emphasized respect and equal healthcare rights, with initiatives like ‘Samman Swastha Seva’ providing medical services and psychological support.
- Country:
- India
In a groundbreaking move, the Jharkhand health department has announced the establishment of special OPD services tailored for the transgender community across all medical colleges, district hospitals, and health institutions in the state.
Health Minister Irfan Ansari emphasized that this historic decision is a step towards granting transgender individuals the respect and equal healthcare rights they deserve. To this end, health professionals, including doctors and nurses, will undergo training to ensure they approach cases with sensitivity and professionalism.
The initiative, which includes the 'Samman Swastha Seva', will provide not only medical care but also psychological support focused on the specific needs of the transgender community, underscoring the government's commitment to mainstreaming equality and dignity for all citizens.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand
- healthcare
- transgender
- OPD
- equality
- inclusion
- medical
- colleges
- hospitals
- sensitivity
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts Over Admission List at Vaishno Devi Medical Institute
Miraculous Limb Replantation: A Testament to Medical Expertise and Urgency
India's National Abilympics 2025: Showcasing Talent and Inclusion
National Cancer Institute Broadens Partnership with Medidata to Bring Unmatched Continuity of Medical and Clinical Data for Lead Protocol Organizations
Sebi to engage with stakeholders to facilitate inclusion of REITs in mkt indices: Tuhin Kanta Pandey