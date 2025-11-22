Left Menu

Inclusive Healthcare: Jharkhand Leads with Special OPD for Transgender Community

The Jharkhand health department has initiated special OPD services for transgender individuals in medical institutions across the state. Doctors, nurses, and staff will receive sensitivity training. Health Minister Irfan Ansari emphasized respect and equal healthcare rights, with initiatives like ‘Samman Swastha Seva’ providing medical services and psychological support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 22-11-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 20:33 IST
Inclusive Healthcare: Jharkhand Leads with Special OPD for Transgender Community
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move, the Jharkhand health department has announced the establishment of special OPD services tailored for the transgender community across all medical colleges, district hospitals, and health institutions in the state.

Health Minister Irfan Ansari emphasized that this historic decision is a step towards granting transgender individuals the respect and equal healthcare rights they deserve. To this end, health professionals, including doctors and nurses, will undergo training to ensure they approach cases with sensitivity and professionalism.

The initiative, which includes the 'Samman Swastha Seva', will provide not only medical care but also psychological support focused on the specific needs of the transgender community, underscoring the government's commitment to mainstreaming equality and dignity for all citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France Triumphs Over Australia in Thrilling Stadium Showdown

France Triumphs Over Australia in Thrilling Stadium Showdown

 Global
2
Turkey Secures Host Crown for COP31 Amid Strategic Climate Talks

Turkey Secures Host Crown for COP31 Amid Strategic Climate Talks

 Australia
3
Galthie Critiques France's World Cup Performance

Galthie Critiques France's World Cup Performance

 France
4
G20 Leadership Struggle: U.S. and South Africa at Odds

G20 Leadership Struggle: U.S. and South Africa at Odds

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025