Inclusive Healthcare: Jharkhand Leads with Special OPD for Transgender Community

In a groundbreaking move, the Jharkhand health department has announced the establishment of special OPD services tailored for the transgender community across all medical colleges, district hospitals, and health institutions in the state.

Health Minister Irfan Ansari emphasized that this historic decision is a step towards granting transgender individuals the respect and equal healthcare rights they deserve. To this end, health professionals, including doctors and nurses, will undergo training to ensure they approach cases with sensitivity and professionalism.

The initiative, which includes the 'Samman Swastha Seva', will provide not only medical care but also psychological support focused on the specific needs of the transgender community, underscoring the government's commitment to mainstreaming equality and dignity for all citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)