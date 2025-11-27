Hospital Transfer Scandal: Ambulance Driver Faces Legal Action Over Commission

A legal case has been initiated against a private hospital and an ambulance driver for allegedly transferring a paralysed patient from Meerut Medical College to a private facility in exchange for a commission, according to official reports.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ashok Kataria disclosed that Mukesh Kumar, a Ghaziabad resident, had been admitted to the state facility on November 15. The next day, ambulance driver Tushar allegedly persuaded the family to move the patient to Alpha Hospital in Mangalpande Nagar for Rs 25,000, promising enhanced treatment.

After incurring expenses exceeding Rs 90,000 with no significant health improvement, the family lodged a complaint. Subsequent investigations confirmed the patient's admission to Alpha Hospital, with insufficient justification. The hospital bill was annulled, and the patient was redirected to the medical college. Legal proceedings are underway following the filed case.

(With inputs from agencies.)