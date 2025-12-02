Rajasthan to launch patient-feedback mechanism at all major govt hospitals

Rajasthan will introduce a comprehensive patient-feedback mechanism at all the major government hospitals to improve healthcare delivery and make services more patient-friendly, officials said on Tuesday.

The system will allow patients and their attendants to record their experience regarding treatment, facilities and services at the hospitals, they said.

Hospital administrations will be required to act on these inputs, which will be monitored regularly at higher levels, the officials added.

The directive was issued by Gayatri Rathore, Principal Secretary in the Medical Education Department, during a surprise inspection at the JK Lone Hospital in Jaipur on Tuesday.

Rathore said the state government is committed to making healthcare accessible and hassle-free. "Our effort is to ensure that systems inside hospitals are patient-centric so that people do not face unnecessary inconvenience," she said.

In the first phase, feedback kiosks and other mechanisms will be made mandatory at the hospitals attached to medical colleges, Rathore said. "This will help the administrators understand the real challenges faced by the patients, and enable them to take timely, corrective measures," she added.

During the inspection, Rathore reviewed staff deployment, functioning of key health schemes, availability of medicines, diagnostic services, and treatment facilities, an official statement said.

She directed the concerned officials to address the gaps immediately and ensure consistent quality of healthcare, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)