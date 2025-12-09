Ukraine's Peace Plan Proposal to U.S.
Ukraine and its European allies are preparing to present refined peace plan documents to the U.S., aiming to end the war. The success hinges on Russia's willingness to cease hostilities. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy emphasized coordinated efforts with the U.S. to implement potential steps swiftly.
Ukraine, along with its European allies, is nearing readiness to present 'refined documents' of a peace plan to the United States, aimed at ending the ongoing war. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated on Tuesday that the realization of peace 'depends' fundamentally on Russia's willingness to halt hostilities.
In a statement posted on X, Zelenskiy explained that the collaboration between Ukrainian and European entities has advanced, preparing the groundwork to involve U.S. partners more actively. The heightened development on the European front indicates a strategic convergence directed at peace realization.
Zelenskiy expressed anticipation of prompt cooperation with the U.S. to make the forthcoming steps as actionable as possible. The coordinated venture is seen as a crucial movement towards achieving a sustainable resolution to the conflict, with an emphasis on diplomatic measures.
