Record-Breaking Triumph: Karnataka's Organ Donation Surge in 2025

Karnataka has reached a historic high in its organ donation figures for 2025, recording 198 donations, as per official sources on Saturday. This sets a new milestone, surpassing the 2023 record of 178 donations.

The latest figures place Karnataka in the third spot nationwide for organ donations in 2025, a significant achievement for the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO). Competition was stiff, with Tamil Nadu and Telangana recording higher numbers, with 267 and 205 donations respectively.

Other states like Maharashtra and Gujarat reported organ donation figures of 153 and 152. Karnataka's impressive performance reflects the state's continued emphasis on healthcare advancement and public awareness in this vital domain.