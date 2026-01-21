Telangana's Bold Vision: USD 25 Billion Investment Drive in Life Sciences by 2030
Telangana's Next-Gen Life Sciences Policy 2026-30 aims to attract USD 25 billion in investments and create five lakh jobs in the life sciences sector by 2030. Announced at the World Economic Forum, the policy positions Telangana as a top global life sciences hub through incentives and new pharma villages.
Telangana has set its sights on attracting USD 25 billion in investments to stimulate substantial growth in the life sciences sector by 2030, as outlined in the newly announced 'Next-Gen Life Sciences Policy 2026-30'.
The policy, unveiled alongside the World Economic Forum in Davos, emphasizes Telangana's ambition to rank among the top three life sciences clusters globally. Telangana is already a significant player, contributing to one-third of global vaccine production and about 40% of India's pharmaceuticals.
Incentives in the policy include full reimbursement of stamp and transfer duty, power subsidies, and land cost reimbursements, supporting a crucial vision for a transformational and advanced biotechnology ecosystem. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy underlined the policy's strategic aim of expanding life sciences innovation while establishing 10 pharma villages to decentralize the industry.
