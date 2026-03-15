Punjab's Chief Minister Criticizes Central Foreign Policy in Crisis

In a scathing critique of the BJP-led Centre, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has accused the federal government of failing on the foreign policy front, resulting in an oil and LPG crisis that burdens citizens. Mann suggested that poor planning and negligence are at the heart of the issue.

Mann also raised an alarm over the centralization of power within the government, arguing it threatens democratic principles. He alleged that only a select few control decision-making processes, potentially leading to governance issues.

Further, Mann challenged statements by Union Home Minister Amit Shah about drug issues, attributing these challenges to inefficiencies within central agencies. The chief minister warned that ongoing international trade deals could harm local economic interests, particularly in agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)