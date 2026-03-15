Left Menu

Punjab's Chief Minister Criticizes Central Foreign Policy in Crisis

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticized the BJP-led Centre, highlighting a foreign policy failure leading to an LPG crisis and economic distress. He accused the central government of excessive power centralization and questioned Home Minister Amit Shah regarding cross-border drug issues, condemning the India-US trade deal for risking farmers' interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mohali | Updated: 15-03-2026 21:41 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 21:41 IST
Punjab's Chief Minister Criticizes Central Foreign Policy in Crisis
Bhagwant Mann
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique of the BJP-led Centre, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has accused the federal government of failing on the foreign policy front, resulting in an oil and LPG crisis that burdens citizens. Mann suggested that poor planning and negligence are at the heart of the issue.

Mann also raised an alarm over the centralization of power within the government, arguing it threatens democratic principles. He alleged that only a select few control decision-making processes, potentially leading to governance issues.

Further, Mann challenged statements by Union Home Minister Amit Shah about drug issues, attributing these challenges to inefficiencies within central agencies. The chief minister warned that ongoing international trade deals could harm local economic interests, particularly in agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

 Lebanon
2
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
3
Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

 United States
4
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026