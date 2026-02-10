U-WIN Portal Revolutionizes Vaccination Tracking for Millions
The U-WIN portal aids in managing and tracking vaccinations for millions of children and pregnant women in India. It allows beneficiaries to download QR code-based vaccination certificates and ensures routine immunization through SMS alerts and frontline worker identification.
The U-WIN portal has registered 11.05 crore children and 3.75 crore pregnant women for vaccination tracking as of February 3, according to Union Health Minister J P Nadda. Answering a query in the Rajya Sabha, Nadda highlighted the facility allowing beneficiaries to download QR code-based vaccination certificates.
By 2025, the U-WIN portal registered 8.01 crore beneficiaries, providing them all with QR code-based certificates. During the same year, 29.42 crore SMS messages, including reminders, were dispatched to these beneficiaries from the portal.
Nadda noted the portal's effectiveness in digitally mapping children for vaccinations, assisted by frontline workers. The system ensures that each child receives timely doses through regular follow-ups and SMS alerts, recording their immunization journey systematically on the U-WIN platform.
