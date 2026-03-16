Tragedy Strikes as Fire Claims Lives in Odisha Hospital ICU
A tragic fire at SCB Medical College and Hospital's ICU in Odisha led to the death of ten patients. The incident is under investigation by both judicial and fire service authorities to determine the cause. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced compensation for victims' families and a thorough inquiry.
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A devastating fire broke out in the ICU of Odisha's SCB Medical College and Hospital, claiming the lives of ten patients early Monday morning. Authorities report that the fire may have originated from a short circuit.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi confirmed the incident, stating that emergency services managed to rescue and relocate patients to other hospital wards. However, seven patients perished in the blaze while three others succumbed during evacuation attempts, either due to burns or suffocation.
In response, Majhi announced a judicial investigation alongside an assessment by the Director General of Fire Service. Compensation of Rs 25 lakh has been announced for the families of the deceased, as officials work swiftly to provide care to those injured in the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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