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Chief Minister Refutes LPG Shortage Allegations Amid Crisis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reassured the public that there is sufficient LPG supply, dismissing fears of a shortage. He accused the Congress of instigating unnecessary panic among the populace. The ongoing conflict in West Asia has disrupted crude oil supplies but essential LPG needs are being prioritized by the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 15-03-2026 16:26 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 16:26 IST
Chief Minister Refutes LPG Shortage Allegations Amid Crisis
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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured citizens on Sunday that adequate LPG supplies are available, dismissing the need to queue for gas. He criticized the Congress for allegedly instigating fears amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran.

Fadnavis emphasized that the panic was unwarranted and reaffirmed that the government has ample LPG reserves for domestic cooking. The Chief Minister's comments came in response to concerns over an alleged LPG shortage.

The disturbance in West Asia has affected the supply of petroleum products following the Strait of Hormuz's closure. However, the central government has prioritized LPG for essential services, ensuring domestic availability remains unaffected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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