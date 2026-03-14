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Weather Woes: Western Disturbance Brings Rain to Rajasthan

A western disturbance is causing light rain and strong winds across Rajasthan. The meteorological department predicts dust storms and rain in several districts, with temperatures remaining below 40°C. Another disturbance between March 19 and 21 may further affect weather conditions, bringing thunderstorms and more rain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 14-03-2026 20:46 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 20:46 IST
Weather Woes: Western Disturbance Brings Rain to Rajasthan
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A western disturbance is poised to bring intermittent rain and strong winds to Rajasthan's various regions, according to the meteorological department's recent announcement. Residents can expect light dust storms in Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur, and the Shekhawati region, with some isolated showers on Sunday.

On Saturday, Barmer topped the list as the hottest spot with 39°C, followed closely by Chittorgarh at 38.8°C and Phalodi at 38.4°C. The forecasts predict a consistent cooldown across the state with maximum temperatures hovering below 40°C in the coming week.

As another western disturbance is slated to become active from March 19 to 21, further changes in weather patterns are anticipated. This system might introduce additional rain showers and possibly thunderstorms at specific locations throughout Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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