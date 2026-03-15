Northern India Experiences Early Pre-Monsoon Rains

Northern India received timely relief from recent heat spells, as early pre-monsoon rains swept through the region. The India Meteorological Department recorded rainfall across multiple areas, highlighting its unexpected arrival approximately 10 days ahead of schedule.

Mahesh Palawat, vice president of meteorology and climate change at Skymet Weather, noted that this weather event occurred due to a western disturbance affecting the region. As a result, residents of Delhi and parts of Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh witnessed significant rainfall. Several districts in Rajasthan are also expected to experience rain from March 18 to 21.

In contrast, Kashmir's higher reaches enjoyed fresh snowfall, enhancing tourism prospects in places like Gulmarg. Similar weather patterns occurred in Himachal Pradesh, where snowfall brought joy to locals and tourists alike. This dynamic weather pattern has both cooled temperatures in the plains and sparked enthusiasm in the tourism sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)