Western Disturbance Brings Rain and Snow to Northern India

Northern India experienced a much-needed respite from the heat as a western disturbance brought light rain and snow across the region. Areas such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan saw rainfall due to cyclonic activity, with temperature dips recorded amidst pre-monsoon showers arriving earlier than anticipated.

The India Meteorological Department reported that western disturbance activity over central Pakistan and the western Himalayas caused the weather conditions. The disturbance's impact was notably strong on March 19 and 20, with gusty winds and rain predicted in parts of Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh's higher altitudes received fresh snowfall, causing the closure of Srinagar-Leh highway. The prospect of additional wet spells in the coming weeks is a promising boost for tourism, although some disruptions in commercial LPG supplies were reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)