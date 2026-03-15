Left Menu

Western Disturbance Brings Rain and Snow to Northern India

A western disturbance has caused rainfall and snowfall across northern India, offering relief from heat but resulting in highway closures in Kashmir due to snow. Weather systems are expected to remain active, bringing more rain and temporary temperature drops, impacting regions including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 21:14 IST
Western Disturbance Brings Rain and Snow to Northern India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Northern India experienced a much-needed respite from the heat as a western disturbance brought light rain and snow across the region. Areas such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan saw rainfall due to cyclonic activity, with temperature dips recorded amidst pre-monsoon showers arriving earlier than anticipated.

The India Meteorological Department reported that western disturbance activity over central Pakistan and the western Himalayas caused the weather conditions. The disturbance's impact was notably strong on March 19 and 20, with gusty winds and rain predicted in parts of Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh's higher altitudes received fresh snowfall, causing the closure of Srinagar-Leh highway. The prospect of additional wet spells in the coming weeks is a promising boost for tourism, although some disruptions in commercial LPG supplies were reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

 Lebanon
2
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
3
Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

 United States
4
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026