Toddy Trouble: Adulterated Brew Sickens 10 in Pudukkottai
In the district of Pudukkottai, at least 10 individuals reportedly fell ill after drinking adulterated toddy spiked with sedative pills. Most victims, experiencing vomiting and dizziness, were farm laborers consuming the illegal beverage. Authorities launched a crackdown on illicit toddy sales and sent samples for forensic testing.
- Country:
- India
At least 10 people in Vadakadu, Pudukkottai district, fell ill after consuming allegedly adulterated toddy mixed with sedative pills, police reported on Sunday.
Initial claims suggested over 40 individuals were affected. The victims, primarily local farm laborers, experienced severe symptoms including vomiting and dizziness after drinking the illegal palm wine on Saturday evening.
An inquiry revealed that the toddy was allegedly mixed with sedatives used in psychiatric treatments to heighten intoxication. Four unconscious victims were rushed to the hospital. A crackdown on illegal toddy operations is underway, with contaminated samples sent for analysis.
- READ MORE ON:
- toddy
- adulterated
- sedative
- pills
- Vadakadu
- Pudukkottai
- illegal
- vending
- farm
- labourers
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