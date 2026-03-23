India's Nutraceutical Ascent: FSSAI's Call to Action

In a strategic bid to position India as a global leader in the nutraceuticals industry, FSSAI CEO Rajit Punhani on Monday advocated for increased industry compliance, capacity building, and stakeholder collaborations. Speaking at a PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry event, he underscored the initiatives taken by FSSAI in strengthening the regulatory framework pivotal for this sector.

Punhani highlighted the importance of developing stringent regulations to ensure the quality and safety of food-derived products like supplements and fortified foods, which are crucial to health beyond basic nutrition. The focus, he insisted, must be on innovation while maintaining high product standards.

Vivek Srivastav, CEO of Multani Pharmaceuticals, backed Punhani's call by stressing the vast potential of the nutraceutical sector driven by the growing consumer base seeking scientific and safe products. He noted that India's historical roots in Ayurveda position it uniquely to capitalize on this market, provided the focus remains on quality standards and regulatory compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)