Sevilla Shakes Up Coaching Staff Amid Crisis
Sevilla has parted ways with manager Matias Almeyda. The team is currently struggling, standing just three points away from the relegation zone despite being in 15th place. Almeyda's departure comes after a 2-0 home defeat to Valencia. The Argentine was also serving a seven-match suspension.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 19:51 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 19:51 IST
Sevilla FC has decided to sack their manager, Matias Almeyda, as announced on Monday. The LaLiga club's struggles have left them precariously close to the relegation zone, sitting at 15th position with only 31 points from 29 matches.
This decision follows a disappointing 2-0 defeat against Valencia, which compounded the club's recent poor form, managing just one win in their last eight league games.
Almeyda, aged 52 and from Argentina, took over the managerial role in June. His dismissal was also influenced by a seven-match suspension he was serving for an earlier confrontation with a match official.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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