IndiGo's Strategic Shift: Aloke Singh Takes the Helm as Chief Strategy Officer

IndiGo, the country's largest airline, announced significant changes on Monday following the recent resignation of CEO Pieter Elbers. Aloke Singh, an industry veteran and former Managing Director of Air India Express, has been named as the new Chief Strategy Officer.

This appointment marks a strategic shift for IndiGo, as Singh is set to lead the long-term strategic planning and oversee transformation initiatives. The aim is to accelerate growth, enhance operational efficiency, and strengthen the airline's competitive position within the fast-evolving global aviation industry.

According to IndiGo's Managing Director Rahul Bhatia, Singh's strategic vision and operational expertise will be pivotal in advancing the airline's ambitions. Singh will initially report directly to Bhatia until a new CEO is appointed, after which he will transition his reporting line accordingly.

(With inputs from agencies.)