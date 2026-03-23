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IndiGo's Strategic Shift: Aloke Singh Takes the Helm as Chief Strategy Officer

IndiGo has appointed Aloke Singh, former Managing Director of Air India Express, as its Chief Strategy Officer. This strategic move follows the CEO resignation and aims to boost growth, operational efficiency, and competitive edge in the aviation sector. Singh brings a wealth of experience from previous leadership roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 19:55 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 19:55 IST
IndiGo's Strategic Shift: Aloke Singh Takes the Helm as Chief Strategy Officer
IndiGo
  • Country:
  • India

IndiGo, the country's largest airline, announced significant changes on Monday following the recent resignation of CEO Pieter Elbers. Aloke Singh, an industry veteran and former Managing Director of Air India Express, has been named as the new Chief Strategy Officer.

This appointment marks a strategic shift for IndiGo, as Singh is set to lead the long-term strategic planning and oversee transformation initiatives. The aim is to accelerate growth, enhance operational efficiency, and strengthen the airline's competitive position within the fast-evolving global aviation industry.

According to IndiGo's Managing Director Rahul Bhatia, Singh's strategic vision and operational expertise will be pivotal in advancing the airline's ambitions. Singh will initially report directly to Bhatia until a new CEO is appointed, after which he will transition his reporting line accordingly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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