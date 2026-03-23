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Pharmaceutical Power Moves: Deals, Acquisitions, and Vaccine Trials

Recent developments in the pharmaceutical industry include Kali Therapeutics partnering with Sanofi for autoimmune treatment, Cencora acquiring EyeSouth Partners' retina business for $1.1 billion to enhance its medical services, and Pfizer-Valneva's Lyme vaccine showing over 70% efficacy despite missing its primary goal, affecting Valneva's market shares.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 18:28 IST
Pharmaceutical Power Moves: Deals, Acquisitions, and Vaccine Trials

In a significant move for the pharmaceutical industry, Kali Therapeutics has announced a licensing agreement with French drugmaker Sanofi. The collaboration aims to develop Kali Therapeutics' promising experimental treatment designed to combat several autoimmune diseases.

Meanwhile, drug distributor Cencora is expanding its portfolio by purchasing EyeSouth Partners' retina business for a whopping $1.1 billion. This acquisition will integrate EyeSouth's retina specialists into Cencora's existing network under the Retina Consultants of America, bolstering its specialty medical services in treating debilitating eye conditions.

In vaccine news, Pfizer and Valneva revealed their Lyme disease vaccine demonstrated over 70% efficacy in a late-stage trial. However, the study fell short of its primary goal, causing French drugmaker Valneva's shares to plummet by over 35% in premarket trading, while Pfizer's shares remained stable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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